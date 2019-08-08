|
|
|
BELL John Of Bradville sadly passed away at
Milton Keynes University Hospital on 29th July 2019, aged 73 years.
Golden memories left behind for his son Andrew, daughter in law Mumina, grandchildren Jawdan, Lauren, Owen and Ellie, family and friends.
The funeral service will take place in the Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium on Friday
16th August 2019 at 4.15pm.
Family flowers only please but donations gratefully accepted on behalf of Alzheimer's Society.
For further information please contact:
H W Mason & Sons
68a Wolverton Road
Stony Stratford
MK11 1DT
Tel: 01908 561561
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Aug. 8, 2019