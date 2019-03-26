Home

BARTON John Passed away peacefully on
20th March aged 84 years.

A much loved
father and grandad,
he will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.

The service to celebrate John's life will take place on Wednesday 10th April
at St Michael & All Angels Church, Stewkley at 10.30am followed
by committal at Oak Chapel,
Crownhill Crematorium at 12.15 pm.

Family flowers only but
donations, if desired, to benefit
'Cancer Research' may be sent to
Heritage & Sons, 1 Vicarage Road, Bletchley, MK2 2EZ. 01908 372700.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Mar. 26, 2019
