Barham John Gilbert 'Remembered for his
wonderful smile'
Passed away peacefully, at home,
on 5th July 2019, aged 84 years.
Loving Husband of Sheila, much loved Brother of Pam & the late Sue, Uncle to Bev & Jenny, Great-Uncle to Becky, Lewis, Charlotte & Holly. John will
be missed by all who knew him.
The funeral will take place on Wednesday 24th July 2019 in the
Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium
at 11.30am. Family flowers only please. Donations for either the 'Thames Valley Air Ambulance' or 'Salvation Army' can be sent, by cheque payable to the charity, care of:
H.W Mason & Sons
97 Victoria Road, Bletchley, MK2 2PD
Tel: 01908 642 700
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on July 18, 2019