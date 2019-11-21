|
ADAMS John Of Sherington, passed away
on 12th November 2019.
Much loved by his wife Rosemary
and dogs Jimbo & Toby.
John was one of life's helpers
and will be sorely missed.
The funeral service will take place at Willow Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium on Tuesday 3rd December at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, to 'MK Hospital Charity Cancer Centre Appeal' can be left in the collection as you leave the chapel or cheques payable to the charity can be sent to:
H.W. Mason & Sons, 9 High Street, Newport Pagnell, MK16 8AR
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Nov. 21, 2019