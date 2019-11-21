Home

Mason's Funeral Directors
9 High Street
Newport Pagnell, Buckinghamshire MK16 8AR
01908 611112
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
14:30
Willow Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium
John Adams Notice
ADAMS John Of Sherington, passed away
on 12th November 2019.
Much loved by his wife Rosemary
and dogs Jimbo & Toby.
John was one of life's helpers
and will be sorely missed.
The funeral service will take place at Willow Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium on Tuesday 3rd December at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, to 'MK Hospital Charity Cancer Centre Appeal' can be left in the collection as you leave the chapel or cheques payable to the charity can be sent to:
H.W. Mason & Sons, 9 High Street, Newport Pagnell, MK16 8AR
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Nov. 21, 2019
