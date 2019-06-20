|
|
|
Meakins Joan Mary
(Nee Goodman) Sadly passed away on 12th June 2019, aged 93 years.
Greatly missed by all of her family
and friends.
The funeral service will take place in the Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium, on Wednesday
26th June 2019 at 2.45pm.
Family flowers only please
but donations to Willen Hospice
greatly received.
For further information please contact
H W Mason & Sons
68a Wolverton Road
Stony Stratford
Milton Keynes
MK11 1DT
Tel: 01908 561561
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on June 20, 2019
