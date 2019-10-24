Home

Joan Harrison

Joan Harrison Notice
HARRISON Joan Doreen Of Bletchley, passed away peacefully at Dovecote Manor Care Home on
16th October 2019, aged 90 years.
Joan worked for many years at
Pulman Printers of Fenny Stratford
and will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place on Friday 8th November 2019 in the Willow Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium at 1.00pm.
Flowers are welcome or donations,
if desired, for The Alzheimer's Society, which can be sent by cheque payable to the charity, care of:
H.W Mason & Sons
97 Victoria Road
Bletchley
MK2 2PD
Tel: 01908 642 700
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Oct. 24, 2019
