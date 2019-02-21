|
|
|
HALE Joan On 10th February 2019,
peacefully at home after a long illness aged 77 years.
Beloved wife of Ron.
Mum to Stephen and Andrew.
Nanny to Charlie, Jessica,
Jodie and Ronnie.
Funeral Service takes place at 12.15pm on Friday 15th March at
Crownhill Crematorium (Oak Chapel).
All flowers welcome or donations if desired for Alzheimer's Research UK may be made via
www.memorygiving.com.
Further enquiries to
Neville Funeral Service 3 Aspley Hill, Woburn Sands, Bucks
MK17 8NH Telephone 01908 588490.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Feb. 21, 2019
