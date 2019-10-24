King-Johnson Jim Remembering a wonderful father, grandad and great grandad 21.09.39 -17.10.19.

The head of our family who always supported each and every one of us. You had the best sense of humour, forever making us laugh and knew how to make the best memories,

which we will treasure, forever.

You fought so hard right until the end, always a true fighter.

Our love for you will never fade.



For those wishing to pay their respects, the funeral will take place at the

Willow Chapel, Crownhill

on November 1st at 13.45pm.

Please bear in mind there is

75 people capacity.

So please allow close

family and friends to sit first.

The wake will follow at The Burnt Oak, Shenley Brook End for a drink

to celebrate his wonderful life.

Finch & Sons Family Funeral Service

231 Queensway

Bletchley

MK2 2EH Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Oct. 24, 2019