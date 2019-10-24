Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jim King-Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jim King-Johnson

Notice Condolences

Jim King-Johnson Notice
King-Johnson Jim Remembering a wonderful father, grandad and great grandad 21.09.39 -17.10.19.
The head of our family who always supported each and every one of us. You had the best sense of humour, forever making us laugh and knew how to make the best memories,
which we will treasure, forever.
You fought so hard right until the end, always a true fighter.
Our love for you will never fade.

For those wishing to pay their respects, the funeral will take place at the
Willow Chapel, Crownhill
on November 1st at 13.45pm.
Please bear in mind there is
75 people capacity.
So please allow close
family and friends to sit first.
The wake will follow at The Burnt Oak, Shenley Brook End for a drink
to celebrate his wonderful life.
Finch & Sons Family Funeral Service
231 Queensway
Bletchley
MK2 2EH
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.