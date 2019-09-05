|
GOODMAN Jill Peacefully passed away on
24th August 2019 at Milton Keynes Hospital aged 80 years.
She will be forever missed by her beloved husband Dan, her children
Lisa, Robert and Christopher and their families. The funeral service will take
place on Tuesday 10th September at 2.00pm in the Oak Chapel, Crownhill
Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Cancer
Research UK may be sent via cheque to H.W Mason & Sons, Bridge House, 97 Victoria Road, Bletchley, Milton Keynes, MK2 2PD, Tel: 01908 642700.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Sept. 5, 2019