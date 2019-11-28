|
|
|
Griffiths Jessie Elizabeth
'Doll' Passed away peacefully on
the 15th November 2019 at
Milton Keynes University Hospital,
aged 99 years.
She will be sadly missed by
her daughter and family.
The funeral service will take place
on Monday 2nd December
at 11.45am in the Willow Chapel,
Crownhill Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations
if desired are for Diabetes UK,
cheques made payable to the
charity can be sent care
of H.W. Mason & Sons,
97 Victoria Road, Bletchley,
MK2 2PD. Tel: 01908 642700.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Nov. 28, 2019