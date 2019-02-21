|
BELKEVITZ Jenson James
Jenson gained his angel wings on
17th February 2019 aged 11,
after a brave fight with Batten Disease.
Much loved son of Cheri and David and brother to Lauren and Megan.
All are welcome to come and celebrate Jenson's life on Thursday 7th March at 12pm at St Peter & St Paul's Church, Newport Pagnell.
Family flowers only please,
but donations would be appreciated for The Redway School or Emily's Star and can be made via Finch & Sons website or sent c/o Finch & Sons
Family Funeral Service,
231 Queensway, Bletchley, MK2 2EH
www.finchandsonsfunerals.com
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Feb. 21, 2019
