Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mason's Funeral Services
68a Wolverton Road
Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire MK11 1DT
01908 561561
Resources
More Obituaries for Jenni Stacey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jenni Stacey

Notice Condolences

Jenni Stacey Notice
Stacey Jenni Of Deanshanger
passed away peacefully
surrounded by her family
at Willen Hospice on
9th February 2019.
She will be deeply missed
by her husband Andrew,
three daughters, son,
five grandchildren,
three sisters and close friends.
The funeral will take place at the
Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium
at 2pm on 27th February.
Family flowers only please.
If desired donations to
Willen Hospice are welcome.
All enquiries to
H,W. Mason and Sons,
68a Wolverton Road, Stony Stratford
MK11 1DT, Tel 01908 561561
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.