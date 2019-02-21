|
|
|
Stacey Jenni Of Deanshanger
passed away peacefully
surrounded by her family
at Willen Hospice on
9th February 2019.
She will be deeply missed
by her husband Andrew,
three daughters, son,
five grandchildren,
three sisters and close friends.
The funeral will take place at the
Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium
at 2pm on 27th February.
Family flowers only please.
If desired donations to
Willen Hospice are welcome.
All enquiries to
H,W. Mason and Sons,
68a Wolverton Road, Stony Stratford
MK11 1DT, Tel 01908 561561
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More