Walters Jean Sadly passed away on
23rd May 2019 aged 92 years.
She will be greatly missed by her son Philip, her daughters Christine & Margaret, her grandchildren and
great grandchildren.
The funeral service will take place on Tuesday 18th June at 1.15pm at Crownhill Crematorium, Oak Chapel.
Family flowers only please, but donations would be appreciated for Willen Hospice or Autistic Society
and can be sent c/o
Finch & Sons Family Funeral Service
231 Queensway, Bletchley, MK2 2EH.
Tel: 01908 367777
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on June 13, 2019
