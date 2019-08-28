Home

POWERED BY

Services
John White Funeral Directors (Towcester)
188/190 Watling Street East
Towcester, Northamptonshire NN12 6DB
01327 359266
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Starsmore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Starsmore

Notice Condolences

Jean Starsmore Notice
Starsmore Jean Elizabeth Passed away peacefully after a short illness at Milton Keynes Hospital on Monday 19th August, aged 90 years.
Wife of the late John and
Mother of Philip and Michael.
Mother in law of Colleen and Grandmother of Katie,
Sarah and Samuel.
The Funeral Service will take place at the Holy Trinity Church, Old Wolverton, on Wednesday 4th September
at 11.00 am.
By request, no flowers but donations,
if desired, for Milton Keynes Charity Cancer Centre Appeal may be sent to John White Independent Family Funeral Directors,
188 Watling Street East, Towcester, Northants, NN12 6DB.
Tel (01327) 359266.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.