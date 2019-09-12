|
Samuels Jean Passed away on the
27th August 2019 aged 73 years.
Will be greatly missed
by her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place
on Monday 16th September at
10.45am in the Oak Chapel,
Crownhill Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired can be made
online via www.sruk.co.uk
or cheques payable to
"Scleroderma & Raynaud's UK"
can be sent care of
H.W Mason & Sons,
Bridge House, 97 Victoria Road,
Bletchley, Milton Keynes, MK2 2PD
Tel: 01908 642700.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Sept. 12, 2019