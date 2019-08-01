|
|
|
Springett Janet
"Jo" Passed away peacefully at home in Stony Stratford on 25th July 2019,
aged 61 years. She will be forever loved and remembered by her children Paul, Rachael and Fay and her grandchildren Emily, Liam, Donovan, Hollie and Baker. The funeral service will take place in the Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium, on Tuesday August 6th at 10.45am. Flowers are gratefully received or donations, if desired to Willen Hospice may be sent, via cheque to H. W. Mason & Sons.
All who knew Jo are welcome to
attend the funeral.
All enquiries to
H W Mason & Sons
68a Wolverton Road
Stony Stratford
MK11 1DT
Tel: 01908 561561
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Aug. 1, 2019