Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mason's Funeral Directors
9 High Street
Newport Pagnell, Buckinghamshire MK16 8AR
01908 611112
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
14:00
Our Lady Help of Christians & St Lawrence Church, Olney, MK46 5HJ
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Peters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane Peters

Notice Condolences

Jane Peters Notice
PETERS Jane Passed away peacefully on Monday
4th March 2019 at Milton Ernest Hall Care Home, Bedford aged 88 years.
Dearly loved by her husband
Dr David Peters, daughters Frances, Liz and Katy and all the grandchildren. Dear sister of George Hartigan
of Cold Brayfield.
The Funeral Service will take place on Saturday 16th March at Our Lady Help of Christians & St Lawrence Church, Olney, MK46 5HJ at 2pm.
All flowers welcome. Donations in memory of Jane are for CAFOD (Catholic Agency For Overseas Development) and may be left in the collection as you leave the Church, forwarded directly to the Charity or by cheque to the Funeral Directors.

H W Mason & Sons, 9 High Street, Newport Pagnell, MK16 8AR.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.