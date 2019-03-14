|
|
|
PETERS Jane Passed away peacefully on Monday
4th March 2019 at Milton Ernest Hall Care Home, Bedford aged 88 years.
Dearly loved by her husband
Dr David Peters, daughters Frances, Liz and Katy and all the grandchildren. Dear sister of George Hartigan
of Cold Brayfield.
The Funeral Service will take place on Saturday 16th March at Our Lady Help of Christians & St Lawrence Church, Olney, MK46 5HJ at 2pm.
All flowers welcome. Donations in memory of Jane are for CAFOD (Catholic Agency For Overseas Development) and may be left in the collection as you leave the Church, forwarded directly to the Charity or by cheque to the Funeral Directors.
H W Mason & Sons, 9 High Street, Newport Pagnell, MK16 8AR.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More