|
|
|
HALL James Arthur Passed away peacefully on
Sunday 10th March 2019 at
Milton Keynes Hospital aged 85 years.
Dearly loved by his wife Daphne,
son Jimmy, daughters
Linda, Clare and Fiona.
James will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
The Funeral Service will take place on Friday 5th April in the Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium at 2pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations in memory of James are for The Cancer Centre at Milton Keynes Hospital (Cheque payable to Milton Keynes Hospital Charity (Cancer Centre Appeal) and may be left in the collection as you leave the Chapel, forwarded directly to the Hospital or by cheque to the Funeral Directors.
H W Mason & Sons, 9 High Street, Newport Pagnell, MK16 8AR.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More