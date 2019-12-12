|
Boomer James Henry Passed away peacefully at Milton Keynes University Hospital on
3rd December 2019 aged 86 years.
A loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.
He will be sadly missed and remembered by all who knew him.
The funeral service will take place on Friday 20th December at 11am
in St Thomas Church, Simpson.
Flowers welcome or donations if desired to Macmillan Nurses, cheques made payable to the charity can be sent care of H.W. Mason & Sons,
97 Victoria Road, Bletchley , MK2 2PD.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Dec. 12, 2019