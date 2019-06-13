|
JACKSON Jacquie Annie Of Olney passed away on 3rd June 2019 aged 62 years.
Dearly loved daughter of
Freddie and Rosie.
Funeral service will take place at 2pm on 27thJune 2019, at Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium MK8 0AH.
No flowers please but donations in Jacquie's memory are for Terrier SOS or Macmillan Cancer Support and can be made by cheque care of
H W Mason and Sons, 9 High Street, Newport Pagnell, MK16 8AR.
Tel: 01908 611112.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on June 13, 2019
