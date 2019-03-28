|
KETTELL Jacqueline Dorothy
'Jacky' Passed away peacefully on
Sunday 17th March 2019 at her home address aged 72 years.
Dearly loved by her husband Michael and two sons Gordon and Brian.
Jacky will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
The Funeral Service will take place on Thursday 4th April at 2.45pm in the
Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium.
Family flowers only. Donations to
Willen Hospice and Cancer Research
and may be left in the collection
as you leave the Chapel,
forwarded directly to the Charity
or by cheque to the Funeral Directors.
H W Mason & Sons, 9 High Street, Newport Pagnell, MK16 8AR.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Mar. 28, 2019
