|
|
|
Morgan Jackie Of Stantonbury, passed away suddenly
on 25th August 2019 aged 76 years.
She was very much loved and
will be so sadly missed by her
partner Barrie and
all her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
Crownhill Crematorium, Willow Chapel
on Wednesday 11th September
at 11.45am. In celebration of Jackie's life please wear something bright.
Family flowers only but
donations in memory of Jackie
would be appreciated for PDSA
(People's Dispensary for Sick Animals)
may be left in the plate at the
crematorium or cheques made
payable to the charity sent c/o
H.W. Mason and Sons, 9 High Street,
Newport Pagnell, MK16 8AR.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Sept. 5, 2019