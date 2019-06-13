|
Osborne Ivy Lilian Passed away on the
1st June 2019 aged 100 years.
She will be greatly missed
by her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place
on Tuesday 25th June at 1pm,
in St Mary's Church, Bletchley,
followed by a committal service
for close family in the Willow Chapel,
Crownhill Crematorium at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired, are for
Willen Hospice, cheques made payable
to the charity may be sent care of
H.W. Mason & Sons,
97 Victoria Road, Bletchley,
MK2 2PD. Tel: 01908 642 700.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on June 13, 2019
