Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mason's Funeral Directors
97 Victoria Road
Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire MK2 2PD
01908 642700
Committal
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
14:30
Willow Chapel,
Crownhill Crematorium
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
13:00
St Mary's Church
Bletchley,
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ivy Osborne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ivy Osborne

Notice Condolences

Ivy Osborne Notice
Osborne Ivy Lilian Passed away on the
1st June 2019 aged 100 years.
She will be greatly missed
by her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place
on Tuesday 25th June at 1pm,
in St Mary's Church, Bletchley,
followed by a committal service
for close family in the Willow Chapel,
Crownhill Crematorium at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired, are for
Willen Hospice, cheques made payable
to the charity may be sent care of
H.W. Mason & Sons,
97 Victoria Road, Bletchley,
MK2 2PD. Tel: 01908 642 700.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.