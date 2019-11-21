Home

Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
14:00
Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium
Ivan Hawkins Notice
HAWKINS Ivan
'Colin' Of Old Stratford, sadly passed away
at the Red House Nursing Home
in Maids Moreton, on
8th November 2019, aged 79 years.
Husband to the late Edna,
father to Michael, Mandy, Karl
and the late Tracey, grandad to 5 grandchildren and great grandad to 9.
Colin will be greatly missed by
his family and friends.
The funeral service will be held in the Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium on Friday 6th December 2019 at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please but donations to Macmillan Cancer Support will be welcome.
For further information please contact

H W Mason & Sons
68a Wolverton Road
Stony Stratford
Milton Keynes
Bucks
MK11 1DT
Tel: 01908 561561
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Nov. 21, 2019
