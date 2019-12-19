|
McCann
Isobel Passed away on the
12th December 2019 aged 93 years.
She will be greatly missed by her
family and friends.
The funeral service will take place on Monday 30th December at 10.45am
in the Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium. Flowers are welcome or donations, if desired, are for the British Heart Foundation.
Cheques payable to the charity can be sent care of H.W Mason & Sons, Bridge House, 97 Victoria Road, Bletchley, Milton Keynes, MK2 2PD,
Tel: 01908 642700.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Dec. 19, 2019