Farmer Ian Passed away peacefully at Willen Hospice on 3rd November aged 71 years. Beloved husband of Theresa, Father and Grandfather who
will be sadly missed and lovingly
remembered by all who knew him.
The funeral will take place in the Willow Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium, at 11.45am on Tuesday 19th November. Family flowers only, donations to Willen Hospice, please. Cheques made payable to the charity can be sent care of H.W. Mason & Sons, Bridge House, 97 Victoria Road, Bletchley, MK2 2PD Tel: 01908 642700.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Nov. 14, 2019