|
|
|
McGUINNESS
Hugh Patrick Sadly passed away at his home on 1st July 2019 aged 77.
Hugh was much loved by Kathleen, sons Daniel and James,
step-daughter Katrina, grandchildren Chloe and Conor,
brothers John and Danny, sister Ellen
and all of his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place in
St. Francis de Sales RC Church, Wolverton at 12.15pm on Friday
26th July 2019, followed by committal at the Oak Chapel,
Crownhill Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, will be for
Willen Hospice.
These can be placed on the plate by the church door or alternatively by cheque c/o H.W. Mason and Sons,
68a Wolverton Road,
Stony Stratford, Milton Keynes,
Bucks, MK11 1DT.
Tel: 01908 561561
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on July 11, 2019