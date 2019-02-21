Home

Mason's Funeral Directors
9 High Street
Newport Pagnell, Buckinghamshire MK16 8AR
01908 611112
Hubert Simpson

Hubert Simpson Notice
SIMPSON Hubert 'George' Passed away on the
9th February 2019; aged 91 years.
Beloved Husband of Barbara and father to David (RIP), Andrew and Richard, also much loved grandfather and great-grandfather.
Family committal at
Crownhill Crematorium, followed by a public thanksgiving service at St. Peter and St. Paul's Parish Church Newport Pagnell, 2:30 pm 11th March 2019.
By request, family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, to St. Peter and St. Paul Parish Church may be made at the service or sent to:
HW Mason and Sons
9 High St,
Newport Pagnell
MK16 8AR
Tel 01908 611112
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Feb. 21, 2019
