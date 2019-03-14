|
|
|
WHITER Hilda Fell asleep with her family beside her
on the 7th March 2019, aged 89 years
at Highclere Nursing Home.
Finally re-united with her Bill.
The funeral service will take place
on Thursday 21st March 2019
at 11.30am in the Oak Chapel,
Crownhill Crematorium.
At the request of Hilda,
colourful ties for men and
bright tops for ladies to be worn.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired,
are for Willen Hospice.
Cheques can be sent care
of H.W Mason & Sons,
Bridge House, 97 Victoria Road,
Bletchley, Milton Keynes,
MK2 2PD, Tel: 01908 642700.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Mar. 14, 2019
