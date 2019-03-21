|
Sutton Hilda Jean
(Aunty Hilda) Passed away peacefully at
Milton Keynes University Hospital on 26th February 2019,
aged 92 years.
Much loved and missed
by her family and friends.
Funeral Service to be held at the
Willow Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium
on Friday 29th March at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired,
for Radcote Lodge.
All enquiries to
H.W. Mason and Sons
68a Wolverton Road
Stony Stratford
MK11 1DT, Tel 01908 561561
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Mar. 21, 2019
