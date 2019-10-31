|
|
|
Goodger Hilda Passed away peacefully aged 97,
on 21st October 2019 surrounded
by her family.
A much loved Mum, Nan, Great Granny and Aunt.
She will be very sadly missed by all her family and friends.
The funeral is to take place at 10.45am on Tuesday 5th November 2019 in The Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium.
Family flowers only, Donations to R N I B can be left on the day.
All enquiries to:
J S Cowley
71 High Street
Stony Stratford
Milton Keynes
MK11 1BA
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Oct. 31, 2019