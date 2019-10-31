Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-op Funeralcare Milton Keynes
71 High Street
Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire MK11 1BA
01908 565353
Funeral
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
10:45
The Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Hilda Goodger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hilda Goodger

Notice Condolences

Hilda Goodger Notice
Goodger Hilda Passed away peacefully aged 97,
on 21st October 2019 surrounded
by her family.
A much loved Mum, Nan, Great Granny and Aunt.
She will be very sadly missed by all her family and friends.
The funeral is to take place at 10.45am on Tuesday 5th November 2019 in The Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium.
Family flowers only, Donations to R N I B can be left on the day.

All enquiries to:
J S Cowley
71 High Street
Stony Stratford
Milton Keynes
MK11 1BA
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -