BROCK Hilary Norton On 8th February 2019, aged 81 years,
former proprietor of
Hilary Brock Limited, Olney
with his brother Patrick.
Cherished by his wife Patricia,
daughters Debbie and Rachael,
son Nicholas, sons in law
Peter & Andrew,
daughter in law Naomi,
grandchildren Georgia,
Hattie, Frankie, Toby, Jacob,
Louie, Sebastian and Elsie and
loved by his wider
family and friends.
A private Cremation Service on
Monday 25 th February will be
followed by a Memorial Service
in celebration of his
life at St Peter and St Paul's Church,
Olney at 2.30pm.
No flowers please but donations if desired in memory of Norton
for Milton Keynes Hospital
Charity Cancer Centre Appeal.
A plate will be provided at the service or a cheque can be sent care of
H W Mason and Sons,
9 High Street, Newport Pagnell,
MK16 8AR. Tel: 01908 611112.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Feb. 21, 2019
