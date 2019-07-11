Home

Mason's Funeral Directors
97 Victoria Road
Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire MK2 2PD
01908 642700
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
15:15
Willow Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium
Helen Kiy Notice
KIY Helen Passed away on Wednesday
26th June 2019. Helen was a
loving mother and grandmother
and will be greatly missed by
her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place
on Thursday 18th July at 3.15pm
in the Willow Chapel, Crownhill
Crematorium. Family flowers only.
Donations are for The Royal
British Legion. Cheques payable to
the charity may be sent care of
H.W Mason & Sons, Bridge House,
97 Victoria Road, Bletchley, MK2 2PD,
Tel: 01908 642700.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on July 11, 2019
