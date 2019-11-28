Home

Mason's Funeral Directors
97 Victoria Road
Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire MK2 2PD
01908 642700
Heather Morris

Notice

Heather Morris Notice
MORRIS Heather Passed away on the
18th November 2019, aged 86 years.
Loving mother, grandmother
and great grandmother.
The funeral service will take place
on Monday 9th December at
11.00am in the Willow Chapel,
Crownhill Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, are for the
British Heart Foundation.
Cheques payable to the charity can be sent care of H.W Mason & Sons,
Bridge House, 97 Victoria Road,
Bletchley, Milton Keynes,
MK2 2PD, Tel: 01908 642700.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Nov. 28, 2019
