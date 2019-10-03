|
Dunning Heather Died peacefully on the
25th September 2019 at home
overlooking her garden.
Devoted Wife of Michael,
adored mother of
Andrew, Giles and Adrian,
and wonderful grandma
to Emily and Harry.
She danced and laughed
her way through life.
The family would like to thank
the Willen at Home team and
local District Nurses for
their help and support.
The funeral service will take place at the Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium, Dansteed Way,
Milton Keynes at 11.30am
on Friday 11th October.
Family flowers only please.
Donations will be warmly
received for Willen Hospice,
cheques can be sent care of
H.W. Mason & Sons,
97 Victoria Road, Bletchley, MK2 2PD.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Oct. 3, 2019