Merry Gordon Passed away on 14th September 2019 aged 80 years old.
Will be greatly missed by family
and friends.
The funeral service will take place on Thursday 26th September 2019 at 3.15pm in the Willow Chapel,
Crownhill Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Charitable donations if desired for Parkinson's UK can be made at the service. Further enquiries can be sent care of H.W. Mason & Sons,
97 Victoria Road, Bletchley, MK2 2PD. Tel: 01908 642700.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Sept. 19, 2019