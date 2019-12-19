Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Bletchley
191 Queensway
Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire MK2 2ED
01908 646 424
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
10:15
St Martin's Church
Fenny Stratford
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys Walduck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys Walduck

Notice Condolences

Gladys Walduck Notice
WALDUCK Gladys Caroline Peacefully passed away on Thursday 12th December 2019 aged 96 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Amos (Mashe), devoted Mum to Julie, Poll, & San a cherished Nan, Great Nan
and Great Great Nan.
The Funeral service will be take place at St Martin's Church, Fenny Stratford on Tuesday 31st December at 10.15 am. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Friends of Caton House, Gladys's family wish to thank the staff for all their support & kindness.
Co-operative Funeralcare
191 Queensway
Bletchley
Milton Keynes
MK2 2ED
Tel: 01908 646424
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -