WALDUCK Gladys Caroline Peacefully passed away on Thursday 12th December 2019 aged 96 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Amos (Mashe), devoted Mum to Julie, Poll, & San a cherished Nan, Great Nan
and Great Great Nan.
The Funeral service will be take place at St Martin's Church, Fenny Stratford on Tuesday 31st December at 10.15 am. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Friends of Caton House, Gladys's family wish to thank the staff for all their support & kindness.
Co-operative Funeralcare
191 Queensway
Bletchley
Milton Keynes
MK2 2ED
Tel: 01908 646424
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Dec. 19, 2019