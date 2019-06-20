Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mason's Funeral Directors
97 Victoria Road
Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire MK2 2PD
01908 642700
Resources
More Obituaries for Gillian Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gillian Baker

Notice Condolences

Gillian Baker Notice
BAKER Gillian "Gill"
(née Wright) Passed away peacefully at home on
12 th June 2019, aged 55 years.
Beloved wife of Mark.

Gill will be remembered for her
wonderful smile and deep
friendships.
Loved and missed
by all who knew her.

The funeral will take place on
Friday 5th July 2019 at 12:15
Crownhill Crematorium
Oak Chapel.
No flowers please.
Smart casual, colours welcome.

Donations, if desired, in memory of Gill for Willen Hospice may be sent by
cheque payable to the charity, care
of H.W Mason and Sons, 97
Victoria Road, Bletchley, MK2 2PD.
Tel: 01908 642700
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.