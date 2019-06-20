|
|
|
BAKER Gillian "Gill"
(née Wright) Passed away peacefully at home on
12 th June 2019, aged 55 years.
Beloved wife of Mark.
Gill will be remembered for her
wonderful smile and deep
friendships.
Loved and missed
by all who knew her.
The funeral will take place on
Friday 5th July 2019 at 12:15
Crownhill Crematorium
Oak Chapel.
No flowers please.
Smart casual, colours welcome.
Donations, if desired, in memory of Gill for Willen Hospice may be sent by
cheque payable to the charity, care
of H.W Mason and Sons, 97
Victoria Road, Bletchley, MK2 2PD.
Tel: 01908 642700
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on June 20, 2019
