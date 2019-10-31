Home

Finch & Sons Family Funeral Service Ltd (Bletchley)
231 Queensway
Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire MK2 2EH
01908 367777
Funeral
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
15:30
Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium
Gerald Elcox Notice
Gerald Elcox "Gerry" In Gerry's own words
"I've finally snuffed it."
Gerry sadly passed away at home after a brave fight on the 28th October 2019 aged 72 years.
He will be greatly missed by his wife, children and grandchildren.
The funeral will take place on
Friday 15th November at 3.30pm in the Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, but donations to either Pancreatic Cancer UK or Macmillan would be appreciated and can be sent c/o
Finch & Sons Family Funeral Service
231 Queensway, Bletchley, MK2 2EH.
Tel: 01908 367777
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Oct. 31, 2019
