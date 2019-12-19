|
|
|
ORBAN Georgina Mae Passed away on the 7th December 2019, aged 90 years.
She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. The funeral service will take place on Monday 6th January 2020 at 11.45am in the Willow Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations,
if desired, are for Meningitis Now. Cheques payable to the charity can be sent care of H.W Mason & Sons,
Bridge House, 97 Victoria Road, Bletchley, Milton Keynes, MK2 2PD,
Tel: 01908 642700.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Dec. 19, 2019