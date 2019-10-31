Home

Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
15:15
Willow Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium
Geoffrey Crighton Notice
CRIGHTON Geoffrey. S Passed away at home on
21st October 2019, aged 76 years.
He will be greatly missed by
his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place
in the Willow Chapel, Crownhill
Crematorium on Friday 1st
November at 3.15pm.
Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to The Society of Genealogists and can be sent, by cheque payable to the charity, care of: H.W Mason & Sons,
97 Victoria Road, Bletchley, MK2 2PD
Tel: 01908 642 700
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Oct. 31, 2019
