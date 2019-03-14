|
|
|
Cobbett Geoffrey Robert Passed away at
Milton Keynes Hospital on
5th March 2019, aged 72 years.
Geoff will be missed and fondly
remembered by all who knew him.
The funeral will take place on
Wednesday 27th March 2019
in the Willow Chapel,
Crownhill Crematorium at 11am.
Family flowers only please
however, donations, if desired,
for Macmillan Cancer Support
can be sent, by cheque payable
to the charity, care of:
H.W Mason & Sons
97 Victoria Road, Bletchley, MK2 2PD
Tel: 01908 642 700
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More