ARMSTRONG Geof
(The Mad Dentist) Sadly passed away on
31st May after a long illness.
A much loved husband, father, grandfather and friend.
He will be missed by all who knew him.
Funeral service to take place
on Tuesday 18th June at the
Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium
at 12.15pm.
Family flowers only and donations,
if desired, to benefit
Parkinson's UK and
Children With Cancer UK.
Co-op Funeralcare
159 Church St
Wolverton
MK12 5LA
Tel: (01908) 311355
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on June 6, 2019
