TILLEY Florence Mary Annie Gertrude Of Newport Pagnell, passed away peacefully on Sunday 17th March 2019 at Milton Keynes Hospital,
aged 97 years.
Dearly loved by her six children,
Roger, Marion, Selwyn, Trescella, Erwin, Vivian and sister Rene.
Florence will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
The Funeral Service will take place on Tuesday 9th April at 2.15pm in
St Peter & St Pauls Church,
Newport Pagnell, followed by burial at Tickford Street Cemetery.
All flowers welcome or donations to Willen Hospice and may be left in the collection as you leave the Church, forwarded directly to the Charity or by cheque to the Funeral Directors.
H W Mason & Sons,
9 High Street, Newport Pagnell,
MK16 8AR
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Mar. 28, 2019
