Mason's Funeral Directors
97 Victoria Road
Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire MK2 2PD
01908 642700
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
13:00
Willow Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium
Ethel Mutton Notice
MUTTON Ethel Passed away at
Milton Keynes Hospital on the
28th June 2019, aged 97 years.
Will be greatly missed by
her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place on
Wednesday 24th July at 1.00pm
in the Willow Chapel,
Crownhill Crematorium.
Donations, if desired, are for Age UK.
Cheques payable to the charity
can be sent care of:
H.W Mason & Sons,
Bridge House, 97 Victoria Road,
Bletchley, Milton Keynes,
MK2 2PD Tel: 01908 642 700
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on July 18, 2019
