Eric Higgins

Eric Higgins Notice
HIGGINS Eric Of New Bradwell, passed
away peacefully at home on
25th November 2019, aged 81 years.
Much loved husband of Maureen, father of Mark & Gary, father in-law
of Karen & Julie, Grandad to Dale,
Toby & Shannon, brother to Dave.
Funeral Service takes place at
St James Church, New Bradwell
on Tuesday 10th December 2019,
at 2.15pm.
Family flowers only, donations if desired for Milton Keynes Hospital Charity, Cancer Centre Appeal may
be sent to H W Mason & Sons, 9 High Street, Newport Pagnell, MK16 8AR
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Dec. 5, 2019
