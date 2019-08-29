|
|
|
SCRIVEN Elsie Maud Of Simpson Village peacefully passed away on 19th August 2019
aged 88 years.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
The Funeral Service will take place on Friday 6th September at 1.45pm at
St Thomas's Church Simpson Village, MK6 3AF.
Flowers will be gratefully received or donations if desired, to Willen Hospice may be sent via cheque to
H.W. Masons & Sons.
Anyone who knew Elsie will be welcome to attend the Funeral.
All enquiries to H.W. Mason & Sons
68a Wolverton Road
Stony Stratford
MK11 1DT
Tel: 01908 561561
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Aug. 29, 2019