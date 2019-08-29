Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mason's Funeral Services
68a Wolverton Road
Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire MK11 1DT
01908 561561
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
13:45
St Thomas's Church
Simpson Village
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elsie Scriven
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsie Scriven

Notice Condolences

Elsie Scriven Notice
SCRIVEN Elsie Maud Of Simpson Village peacefully passed away on 19th August 2019
aged 88 years.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
The Funeral Service will take place on Friday 6th September at 1.45pm at
St Thomas's Church Simpson Village, MK6 3AF.
Flowers will be gratefully received or donations if desired, to Willen Hospice may be sent via cheque to
H.W. Masons & Sons.
Anyone who knew Elsie will be welcome to attend the Funeral.

All enquiries to H.W. Mason & Sons
68a Wolverton Road
Stony Stratford
MK11 1DT
Tel: 01908 561561
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.