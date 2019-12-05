|
|
|
KELYNACK Elsie Passed away on the
21st November 2019, aged 87 years.
She will be greatly missed
by her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place on
Thursday 12th December
at 1:00pm, Willow Chapel,
Crownhill Crematorium.
Flowers welcome.
Donations, if desired, in support of
Macmillan Nurses can be sent
by cheque payable to
'Macmillan Cancer Support'
care of H.W Mason & Sons,
Bridge House, 97 Victoria Road,
Bletchley, MK2 2PD,
Tel: 01908 642700.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Dec. 5, 2019